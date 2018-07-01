Auntie Maxine Waters Wants The Smoke, Tells MAGA Haters “Better Shoot Straight”

U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters has become a target of criticism from Republicans and even members of her own party due to recent comments about President Donald Trump. After calling for protests of Trump’s administration members, Waters faced a number of death threats but boldly addressed them by saying they “better shoot straight.”

The Hill reports:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has addressed a series of recent death threats she said she has received, telling would-be threateners to “shoot straight” during an immigration rally on Saturday.

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters told the crowd in Los Angeles.

“All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she added to cheers.

Say what you will about Congresswoman Waters, but she’s about that action.

Hit the 3:41-mark to hear that portion of her speech below.

—

Photo: Getty