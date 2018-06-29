Maxine Waters Cancels Events In The South After Death Threats

Rep. Maxine Waters has drawn the ire of politicians from both sides of the aisle after making comments last week asking supporters to protest President Donald Trump and his Cabinet at every turn. With the media twisting the California congresswoman’s words into a call for violent attacks, Waters is now facing harsh words and death threats causing her to cancel events in the south.

CNN reports:

The California Democrat canceled two scheduled appearances in Alabama and Texas this weekend after saying she got threatening messages and “hostile mail” at her office, including “one very serious death threat” on Monday from an individual in Texas.

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful’, even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” she said in a statement.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled (sic) this weekend,” she continued. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

Congresswoman Waters has repeatedly said she did not call for violent protests. The U.S. Capitol Police are not sharing the findings of their current investigation with the public as of yet.

