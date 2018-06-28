President Trump Capes For President Putin Once Again Over Vote Meddling Claims

President Donald Trump‘s odd relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin was again on display this morning in another signature Twitter rant from the former business mogul. President Trump insisted once again that Putin and Russia did not meddle with the 2016 election despite claims from the intelligence community stating otherwise.

“Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption,” Trump tweeted Thursday (June 28) morning, clashing even with Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee who found in their research evidence of Russian interference.

The explosive finding was softened somewhat after the members said the meddling took place but not in a way that would have granted Trump an advantage when he was squaring off against Democratic Party contender, Hillary Clinton.

