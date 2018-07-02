Writer Gets Into Feud With Nicki Minaj, Fired From Karen Civil Internship

Writer Wanna Thompson found out about the wrath of Nicki Minaj and her devoted fan base the hard way after she offered her thoughts on the rapper’s creative direction in a tweet. Minaj reportedly hopped into Thompson’s DMs with some harsh words that went public, with Thompson eventually being let go from an internship position with Karen Civil‘s brand.
“You know how dope it would be if Nicki put out mature content? No silly sh*t, just reflecting on past relationships, being a boss, hardships, etc. She’s touching 40 soon. New direction is needed,” Thompson tweeted last Friday (June 29).
Minaj’s response was, as noted above, harsh.
“Eat a d*ck you hatin ass h*e. Got the nerve to have a Trini flag on your page. You must not have heard the Pinkprint or “Pills N Potion” “Bed of Lies” “Save Me” My recent feature with Alicia Keys, Tasha Cobbs. Just say you jealous. I’m rich, famous, intelligent, pretty and go! But wait, leave my balls. Tired of you sucking on them,” read one part of the DM response that Thompson shared via her Twitter page
Thompson claims she faced death threats from Minaj’s fans and has since locked her account. Things got even zanier when Karen Civil blogger Xtian Emiliano hopped on Twitter to share that Thompson going public with her views and revealing what was thought to be discussions kept under a non-disclosure agreement led to her getting let go from the internship.
Emiliano went off on Thompson and shared that Minaj is a client of Civil’s thus appearing to deem her untouchable from critical analysis from any writers on Civil’s staff. Even Azealia Banks chimed in, saying if she had the power to get folks fired that she would try it.
Yes, it’s a lot. We’ve tried to corral many of the responses below and on the following pages.
Photo: Getty