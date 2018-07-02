Writer Gets Into Feud With Nicki Minaj, Fired From Karen Civil Internship

Writer Wanna Thompson found out about the wrath of Nicki Minaj and her devoted fan base the hard way after she offered her thoughts on the rapper’s creative direction in a tweet. Minaj reportedly hopped into Thompson’s DMs with some harsh words that went public, with Thompson eventually being let go from an internship position with Karen Civil‘s brand.

“You know how dope it would be if Nicki put out mature content? No silly sh*t, just reflecting on past relationships, being a boss, hardships, etc. She’s touching 40 soon. New direction is needed,” Thompson tweeted last Friday (June 29).

Minaj’s response was, as noted above, harsh.

“Eat a d*ck you hatin ass h*e. Got the nerve to have a Trini flag on your page. You must not have heard the Pinkprint or “Pills N Potion” “Bed of Lies” “Save Me” My recent feature with Alicia Keys, Tasha Cobbs. Just say you jealous. I’m rich, famous, intelligent, pretty and go! But wait, leave my balls. Tired of you sucking on them,” read one part of the DM response that Thompson shared via her Twitter page

Thompson claims she faced death threats from Minaj’s fans and has since locked her account. Things got even zanier when Karen Civil blogger Xtian Emiliano hopped on Twitter to share that Thompson going public with her views and revealing what was thought to be discussions kept under a non-disclosure agreement led to her getting let go from the internship.

Emiliano went off on Thompson and shared that Minaj is a client of Civil’s thus appearing to deem her untouchable from critical analysis from any writers on Civil’s staff. Even Azealia Banks chimed in, saying if she had the power to get folks fired that she would try it.

this is not it, did you even see the tweet that got Nicki to cuss this writer out in her DMs? and on what planet can a writer with a little over 15k followers antagonize NICKI MINAJ? logic, please let's use it. https://t.co/YNr1Zr1Tqg — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) July 1, 2018

Here is a tweet that made Nicki Minaj reply in her dms. The American superstar got touched by Wannasworld tweet and replied claiming she's hating and she even got death threats from nicki's fans. pic.twitter.com/bozTqlNJcc — HIPHOP_CHART_WORLDWIDE (@HH_C_WW) July 1, 2018

Wanna, the writer who feuded with Nicki Minaj on Twitter has been fired from her internship with @LiveCivil for allegedly violating their non-disclosure agreement. pic.twitter.com/8SWQxoI76W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2018

It honestly wasn’t constructive criticism. That girl said there was no depth to her music like she didn’t just touch on her abortion, relationship issues, guilt over her damaged relationship with her mother/family, drug addiction, etc in her last album. — “Got the nerve to have a trini flag on your page” (@TingumStssy) June 30, 2018

Nicki Minaj has been in the game for like 10 years. She’s an A list celebrity and rich as fuck. She has performed with BEYONCE. Why is she running up in ppl dms over some rant that most of our asses clearly never saw? Why did SHE even see if? Girl, go adjust your wig. — Miss Esthetician to YOU (@CruzanChoklate) July 1, 2018

Nicki Minaj has time to dm people who are telling the truth, but no time to come up with a different approach to this terrible ass album roll out.😒 Nobody is hating bitch. We are bored. Plain and simple. How on top can you be DMing fans because they're not cosigning yo bullshit? — MsGregoryIfYaNasty😎🤗 (@MsGregory2014) July 1, 2018

