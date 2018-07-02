LaBron: LeBron James To The Lakers Gets Epic Meme Treatment

What would social media be without one of the biggest sports stories this year getting the meme treatment? As expected, clever fans and detractors alike have drawn up a number of hilarious memes to commemorate the LeBron James era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball.

James, 33, will take his formidable talents to the Western Conference, joining a young Lakers core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingraham, Kyle Kuzma and others. It will be some time if James’ presence on the squad will bring additional stars such as San Antonio Spurs’ Kahwi Leonard still holding out. Paul George re-upped with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a max deal after some thought he too would be donning a Lakers uniform.

We’ve collected the best LeBron James going to the Los Angeles Lakers memes we could find on the web. If we missed a fave, sound off in the comments section and let us know.

LeBron heads to L.A and takes it out on J.r Smith 😂 pic.twitter.com/36gxy6512L — Shady00018 (@Shady00018) July 1, 2018

Poor Kevin Love is now stuck with JR Smith and Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/cURf4YNTTF — JzoSports (@JzoSports) July 2, 2018

JR Smith trying to follow LeBron to LA pic.twitter.com/VUEJHX2tNs — Adam Kiesel (@AdamKiesel22) July 2, 2018

The King exits Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/hMKJbny8YF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2018

LeBron on his way to LA to play with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/p7Yin5CJRU — EE »Home« (@ThePhenomenalEE) July 2, 2018

