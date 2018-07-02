LeBron James Signs With Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Twitter Is Lit

In what felt like one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA, LeBron James will be taking his talents out west to join the Los Angeles Lakers. On Sunday evening (July 1), the four-year, $154 million deal was announced and NBA Twitter has been alight with chatter since.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers got swept by the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals, the inevitable was expected. James, a hometown hero, returned from Miami and delivered solid years to the Cavs including a championship in his past four seasons with the squad. Although James is now 33 years old, he is still considered by most analysts and experts as the best all-around player in the league and he’s heading to a younger and potentially stronger Lakers squad.

While other teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and other teams held out faint hopes James would end up there, the bright lights of Los Angeles and the fact James owns a home in the area gave away to many speculating he would do exactly as he did. But one of the more unexpected moments was team owner Dan Gilbert giving a classy response towards James after the news went public.

The reactions on Twitter have been largely positive, with many of James’ NBA peers both excited and shocked for the team’s future. We’ve collected the best reactions we could find below and on the following pages.

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

