Golden State Warriors Sweep Cleveland Cavaliers, Slander Is Exquisite

As the 2018 NBA Finals concluded with the Golden State Warriors making quick work of the Cleveland Cavaliers by sweeping their Eastern Conference foes, fans online came with exquisite slander. From noting that Nick “Swaggy P” Young is now an NBA champion and Javale McGee has multiple rings to LeBron James unable to get one game in the seven-game series, there’s a lot happening on NBA Twitter right now.
First of all, this series might be one of the many attempts to poke holes in the greatness of King James but make no mistake. James willed what many viewed as an average team to the Finals and that alone should be worth recognizing. Still, the firepower of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green proved far too much to overcome.
The Warriors routed the Cavs in a 108-85 score in Cleveland, hushing the crowd and crushing their dreams without so much a care. In some ways, the series was over in the first game when J.R. Smith botched a play in the final seconds of a winnable game for the Cavs and they never recovered. It appeared that the trust James had in his teammates eroded. In short, the team appeared demoralized.
Twitter was doing its thing last night and still is. We’ve captured the best of the responses below and on the following pages.
Photo: Getty