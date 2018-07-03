Creep Squad Assemble: Stevie J & Rich Dollaz Team Up To Take On Erica Mena Plus Other Petty #LHHATL Moments

The amount of petty on display in the season finale of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was on another level. At the end of last week’s episode, Stevie turned on the creep squad signal, and Rich Dollaz answered swiftly to help the “good guy” take on Erica Mena.

The season finale picks right up where last week’s episode left off with Stevie meeting with the Love & Hip Hop mainstay. Stevie is not feeling Erica’s actions as of late—mainly disrespecting him in his DM’s and trying to throw hands with his daughter. So what better way to get under her skin but to involve her ex-lover/manager in the situation?

Hold up so Stevie J called Rich Dollaz on Erica like that was her dad 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀 WTH!!! #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/Hg7UevgCu9 — Bossii 🇵🇷 (@BossiiNina) July 3, 2018

“Since Rich Dollaz know more than anybody else what that mouth do” OOOOOH I felt some shade 😭 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/27BiraAxdY — Alana P. 🥀 (@_AsToldByAlana) July 3, 2018

Rich is all in for the mess because he heard that Erica was running her mouth about him and has some things he wants to get off his chest. Stevie invites Rich to Shooter’s upcoming rally against gun violence. The irony of a man called Shooter throwing an anti-gun rally is so Love & Hip Hop.

No disrespect to shooter and his rally, but if you really tryna stop gun violence, you gotta change your name as well. #LHHATL — KIA❤️ (@KTHEABSTRACT_) July 3, 2018

Anyway, Rich accepts the invite and is looking forward to attending and “bumping” into a certain someone.

