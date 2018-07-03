Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary Gets An Official Release Date [WATCH]

Jay-Z continues to keep the story of one of America’s greatest tragedies top of mind. Finally, the documentary on Trayvon Martin will be out this July.

Coming off the success of Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which won a Peabody Award, the Roc Nation mogul is now going to tell how George Zimmerman literally got away with murder.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story now has an official release date of July 30 and a captivating new trailer. The film details the shooting death of the young boy, the controversial not guilty verdict and the effects on American society. Martin’s grieve-stricken parents with several activists and high profile celebrities star in the project.

Since his passing in 2012 Trayvon, along with others like Mike Brown, have become the driving force behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Rest In Power debuts Monday, July 30 on the Paramount Network. You can view the one minute trailer below.

Photo: WENN