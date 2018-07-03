CLOSE
Home > News

Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary Gets An Official Release Date [WATCH]

Tray's story will not be forgotten.

Leave a comment

Source: 100 Cities across America held rallies for Trayvon Martin, protesting the jury’s decision finding George Zimmeerman not guilty of shooting Trayvon Martin. Featuring: Jay Z,Beyonce Where: New York, NY, United States When: 20 Jul 2013 Credit: HRC/WENN.com

Jay-Z continues to keep the story of one of America’s greatest tragedies top of mind. Finally, the documentary on Trayvon Martin will be out this July.

Coming off the success of Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which won a Peabody Award, the Roc Nation mogul is now going to tell how George Zimmerman literally got away with murder.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story now has an official release date of July 30 and a captivating new trailer. The film details the shooting death of the young boy, the controversial not guilty verdict and the effects on American society. Martin’s grieve-stricken parents with several activists and high profile celebrities star in the project.

Since his passing in 2012 Trayvon, along with others like Mike Brown, have become the driving force behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Rest In Power debuts Monday, July 30 on the Paramount Network. You can view the one minute trailer below.

Photo: WENN

documentary , George Zimmerman , Trayvon Martin

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Young Thug ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Up,” Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Action Bronson “Scarab 38” & More | Daily Visuals 7.3.18
07.03.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close