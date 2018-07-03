Chronological Fix?: Instagram Introduces “You’re All Caught Up” Feature In Your Feed

No, it’s not the return to chronological order you have been screaming for, but this might end your suffering. If you suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out) every time you open your Instagram app, this latest feature hopes to quell that issue.

Yesterday (July 2nd), Instagram introduced its “you’re all caught up” feature to users timelines. Users will see the message once they have seen every post from followers from over the last two days. Instagram hopes this latest update will give you a “better understanding of your feed and know you haven’t missed recent photos or videos.”Any posts older than 2 days that you have already viewed will show up below the “you’re all caught up” message.

So basically Instagram wants you to stop crying about their trash algorithm with this latest update. Whether this will satisfy those who wish to see their feeds return to chronological order remains to be seen. This latest update follows a bevy of other “improvements” Instagram has made to its popular social media platform. Just a few weeks ago we got IGTV, and recently the ability to add music to Instagram stories.

So is the “you’re all caught up” feature the answer your algorithm and chronological order beef? Or is this just another band-aid being slapped on Instagram’s biggest problem? Let us know in the comments below.

—

Photo: WENN.com