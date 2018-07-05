CLOSE
Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki Minaj Album

Nicki Minaj got some assistance, and Safaree won't let you forget it.

2018 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN18 / Getty

Safaree is still letting it be known that he helped Nicki Minaj become a rap star. Exactly how much will never be known, but he did show off a royalty check for his contributions to the Pink Friday album. 

Scaf Beezy posted a copy of the check on his Instagram Stories on his birthday.

The check is for a healthy $2,342.33 and lists the songs “Roman’s Revenge” and “Did It On’Em.” It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since he’s credited as a “featured artist” on both songs and as a “lyricist” on the latter.

That’s a nice birthday gift indeed.

#Safaree received some money for the work he put in with #NickiMinaj

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

nicki minaj , Safaree Samuels

