Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki Minaj Album

Safaree is still letting it be known that he helped Nicki Minaj become a rap star. Exactly how much will never be known, but he did show off a royalty check for his contributions to the Pink Friday album.

Scaf Beezy posted a copy of the check on his Instagram Stories on his birthday.

The check is for a healthy $2,342.33 and lists the songs “Roman’s Revenge” and “Did It On’Em.” It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since he’s credited as a “featured artist” on both songs and as a “lyricist” on the latter.

That’s a nice birthday gift indeed.