Apple Releasing New iPhones In Different Colors: Report

Are you tired of the same old color options that Apple always offers with their iPhones? Well if you are, this news may suit you well.

9to5Mac revealed that the ever-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo hints in a report that Apple may introduce a blue, red and orange versions of its entry-level 6.1-inch iPhone. The 6.5-inch version will also come in black and white as well as gold, reportedly.

If this report pans out and its more than likely it will, this marks the first time Apple released the underwhelming 5C model which came in different color variations. Apple already has the PRODUCT(RED) version, but it is unclear if the rumored red model has anything to do with the campaign to help fight HIV/AIDS. Kuo’s report also shares details on three new iPhones reportedly coming this fall.

The current version of the 5.8-inch iPhone X will receive some spec improvements and probably a $100 price drop thanks to a new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus. Oh and that new phone, if you are wondering, will cost a $1000 so start saving now. If you are not looking to break the bank and still want an iPhone, there is a “cheaper” 6.1 inch LCD model coming that will not have all the bells and whistles the X has.

Again these are just rumors, but Kuo has been spot on when it comes to Apple’s moves. So we won’t be shocked if, and when the tech giant makes the announcement, these new iPhones are indeed coming. Are you guys excited for more color options for the iPhone? We are the core three were boring honestly.

