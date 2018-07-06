Anthony Bourdain’s Daughter To Recieve Most Of Father’s Assets

Anthony Bourdain‘s sudden passing by suicide last month still has his fans reeling from the news. In court filings released Thursday (July 5), the remainder of celebrity foodie and traveler’s fortunes were handed over to his young daughter while control of his estate went to his estranged wife.

Page Six reports:

The late TV chef Anthony Bourdain was worth just $1.21 million when he hanged himself last month, new legal filings revealed Thursday.

Previous estimates had pegged his fortune at $16 million.

Bourdain’s will leaves the bulk of his money to his 11-year-old daughter Ariane Busia-Bourdain and the control over his estate to her mother, his estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. It was filed in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court.

His assets include $425,000 in “cash and savings,” $35,000 in a brokerage account, $250,000 and “personal property,” and $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals,” according to court papers.

Bourdain’s daughter will have a court-appointed guardian to oversee her interests. The filings also listed a $1 million mortgage liability and do not list a condo Bourdain owned with Busia-Bourdain.

Photo: WENN