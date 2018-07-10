Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy Accused Of Viciously Beating Girlfriend

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is under fire after a woman published an Instagram post featuring a photo of McCoy’s girlfriend suffering from injuries he allegedly inflicted. In the post, the woman, who says she’s the girlfriend’s best friend, also accused McCoy of beating his son, beating their dog, and using PEDs.

“@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right,” wrote IG user @miamor_i_adore.

In the IG post, TMZ, the NFL, and the Buffalo Bills pages were tagged. The Bills are reportedly looking into the claims while McCoy has yet to publicly respond to the accusations.

This is a developing story.

A Warning: the images below may be disturbing to some.

—

Photo: WENN