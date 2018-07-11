CLOSE
Home > News

Maimouna Youssef AKA Mumu Fresh Rocks NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ With Black Thought [VIDEO]

The Grammy-nominated Washington, D.C. artist is no stranger to Tiny Desk, having performed earlier with the August Greene collective.

Leave a comment
WanderLuxxe House hosts 'Common and Friends' Evening of Private Performances presented by Dropbox and Apex Social Club

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

If you aren’t familiar with the name Maimouna Youssef, consider this a much-needed primer in discovering one of the most dynamic artists of her era. Affectionately known as Mumu Fresh, Youssef graced NPR’s Tiny Desk with her presence in her hometown of Washington, D.C. and brought along Black Thought of The Roots for the ride.

Back in February, Youssef joined Common and his August Greene collective for a Tiny Desk set, but now she’s breaking out on her own. Having contributed vocals to The Roots’ “Don’t Feel Right” single from their Grammy Award-nominated Game Theory album, it was fitting that Tariq Trotter would hop onstage with her.

Running through a three-song set, Youssef was joined onstage by DJ Dummy, fellow Washington, D.C. area-based violinist Chelsey Green, violinist Monique Brooks-Roberts, cellist Kevin Jones, drummer Chris “Daddy” Dave, bassist Romier Mendez, keyboardist Ray Angry, and backing vocalist Amber Harmon.

Check out the set below.

Photo: Getty

Black Thought , Black Thought of the Roots , Maimouna Youssef , NPR , tiny desk

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Shazam first look
Our First Look At Zachari Levy As ‘Shazam’, And Well, How ‘Bout Them Yankees?
07.12.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close