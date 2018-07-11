Maimouna Youssef AKA Mumu Fresh Rocks NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ With Black Thought [VIDEO]

If you aren’t familiar with the name Maimouna Youssef, consider this a much-needed primer in discovering one of the most dynamic artists of her era. Affectionately known as Mumu Fresh, Youssef graced NPR’s Tiny Desk with her presence in her hometown of Washington, D.C. and brought along Black Thought of The Roots for the ride.

Back in February, Youssef joined Common and his August Greene collective for a Tiny Desk set, but now she’s breaking out on her own. Having contributed vocals to The Roots’ “Don’t Feel Right” single from their Grammy Award-nominated Game Theory album, it was fitting that Tariq Trotter would hop onstage with her.

Running through a three-song set, Youssef was joined onstage by DJ Dummy, fellow Washington, D.C. area-based violinist Chelsey Green, violinist Monique Brooks-Roberts, cellist Kevin Jones, drummer Chris “Daddy” Dave, bassist Romier Mendez, keyboardist Ray Angry, and backing vocalist Amber Harmon.

Check out the set below.

—

Photo: Getty