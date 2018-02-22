Common’s New Group August Greene Shine During NPR’s Tiny Desk Show [WATCH]

August Greene, the newly-formed supergroup featuring the talents of Common, Karriem Riggins, and Robert Glasper, are just beginning their journey into sound. The trio stopped by the offices of NPR to deliver a rousing Tiny Desk concert that featured powerful women vocals and representation.

NPR writes that the concept of August Greene was born after the collaborators performed the track “Letter To The Free” at a Tiny Desk concert at the White House in 2016. The trio’s first visit to NRP’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. proved to another stellar showing among the seasoned veterans but bolstered heavily with the appearance of women vocalists with formidable talents in their own rights.

The five-song set featured tracks from August Greene’s upcoming self-titled album, with singers Brandy, Washington native Maimouna Yousef, and Andra Day. The artistic weight provided by the women prompted the artist formerly known as Common Sense to reframe the concert’s theme as “foregrounding women.”

The group’s latest single, “Black Kennedy,” were among the offerings of the day, with vocalist Samora Pinderhuges on the help out. The track “Practice” featured vocals from Yousef, and Brandy appeared on the song “Optimistic.”

The Oscar-nominated “Stand Up For Something” featured Andra Day and was penned for the movie Marshall, featuring Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman, in the starring role of legendary legal figure Thurgood Marshall.

Check out August Greene’s soul-stirring Tiny Desk concert below.

—

Photo: