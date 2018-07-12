Stormy Daniels Arrested At Ohio Strip Club, Lawyer Says It Was A “Setup”

In news that will certainly delight President Donald Trump, adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested in Ohio after performing late Wednesday night (July 11) at a strip club. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, called the arrest a “setup” and believes it was politically motivated.

Local outlet 10tv.com reports:

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was performing at Sirens Adult Entertainment Club on Cleveland Avenue in north Columbus. According to an arrest report, Daniels began dancing around 11:30 Wednesday night. During her performance, officers in the club said they witnessed Daniels using her bare breasts to smack patrons. The officers also said they observed Daniels fondling the breasts of female patrons.

The report states that when the officers approached the stage, Daniels held the face of the female officer between her breasts. It also says she did the same to a male officer. The report goes on to say Daniels fondled the buttocks and breasts of another officer. At that point, court documents state that a fourth officer exited the club to request assistance to make an arrest.

Daniels was arrested by Columbus Police and charged with three counts of “Illegally Operating Sexually Oriented Business – Employee Knowingly Touch Any Patron,” according to online court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin Municipal Court on Friday morning.

Avenatti took to Twitter to relay the news that his client was arrested, vowing to beat the charges and adding additional commentary.

“Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta,” Avenatti wrote early Thursday morning (July 12) via Twitter.

Avenatti added this morning that Daniels intends to plead not guilty.

Photo: WENN