Cop Who Ignored Puerto Rican Flag Shirt Wearing Woman’s Pleas For Help Resigns [VIDEO]

White privilege and police insensitivity have proven to be a deadly mix. A lawman who turned the blind eye to a Latina in peril has turned in his badge.

Last month in Caldwell Woods, a forest preserve in northern Chicago, Mia Irizarry was harassed for wearing a shirt with a Puerto Rican flag. In a video captured by the woman, a man with very poor fashion taste we might add, is seen approaching her saying “you should not be wearing that in the United States of America.” He proceed to get closer asking, “Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?”

She goes on to ask a police officer for assistance. “I am renting this area and he’s harassing me about the shirt that I’m wearing.” She continues to express further concern. “Officer, I’m renting, I paid for a permit for this area. I do not feel comfortable with him here, is there anything you can do?”

Patrick Connor, a 12-year veteran of the Forest Preserve District, can be seen approaching the man to get his side of the story but gets told “f*** you!”. Connor proceeds to ignore her pleas as he stood there with his hands crossed. Later on more officers would show up on the scene to arrest the man.

Well, his lack of action has cost him his job. According to a statement by the Cook County Police Department they put Patrick under investigation and remanded him to desk duty. Apparently, the temporary demotion has caused non-responsive patrolman to formally resign from the position.

“Effective today, Officer Patrick Connor no longer serves in the police department of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. He resigned late today. But that isn’t where our work ends. We are further addressing aspects of this incident and more information will be shared here and with the media tomorrow. No further information is available this evening.”

Irizarry has yet to get a formal apology. You can view the incident below.

Photo: Mia Irizzary