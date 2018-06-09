Anthony Anderson To Star In Netflix Chicago Hip-Hop Film ‘Beats’

Coming next year, Anthony Anderson will star in a new film Beats, which focuses on Chicago’s Hip-Hop scene, most especially in the Southside section of the sprawling city. Anderson will play a down and out manager who crosses path with a teen prodigy and the film will feature Dave East and Dreezy as well.

Deadline reports:

Khalil Everage, a 17-year-old newcomer from the South Side, stars as a musical prodigy with borderline agoraphobia whose path collides with a former music manager (Anderson) who has fallen from grace. The unlikely duo must come together to free each other from the demons of their pasts. The pic will also feature established and rising Chicago-based hip-hop producers and artists, including original music from Young Chop. Orange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Paul Walter Hauser and hip-hop artists Dave East and Dreezy co-star.

Beats will air on Netflix in 2019.

—

Photo: Getty