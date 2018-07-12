Sneaker Con Is Dropping A New App To Buy & Sell Kicks

Sneakerheads are about to get a whole new way to get their hands on some grails and exclusives. On July 13, Sneaker Con (the world’s premiere traveling sneaker convention) is going to debut their new app which will make it that much easier for sneaker enthusiasts to cop and sell kicks—while being updated on upcoming drops, reviews and all the other necessities that come with being a sneaker fiend.

And for anyone skeptical about getting duped with fakes (it happens to us all), the press release for the new app states that it will come equipped with an authentication feature to put those fears to rest.

Most importantly another feature for buyers is the confidence and security due to the Sneaker Con Authenticated program that provides NFC chips capable of providing details of each shoe and an authentication program. With the legit tags, users of the app won’t ever have to worry about authenticity again. Each shoe you purchase on the app comes with an NFC capable Legit Tag you can interact with. Tap it to find out all of the details of the authentic shoe as well as adding it to your collection and/or marketplace seamlessly. Sneaker Con has been the leader in authentication since 2013, and now they innovate the process through NFC technology and a secure authentication system.

Sounds next level and assuring at the same time.

As for sellers using the new state of the art app: sellers are provided all of the inventory management tools necessary to create successful businesses on this platform with top notch customer service.

Check out the video below of Lil Xan getting his $30,000 Nike Mags delivered to him by Blazendary after using the app and let us know if you’ll be downloading the Sneaker Con app this Friday the 13 (whoa!).

—

Photo: WENN.com