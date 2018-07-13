Lil’ Kim Asks Judge In Bankruptcy Case To Halt New Jersey Mansion Seizure

Lil’ Kim is hoping for a break in her ongoing bankruptcy case and has asked the judge in the matter to put a pause to the seizure of her New Jersey mansion. According to The Blast, the Brooklyn rapper wants to work on getting her finances in order and looking to save the home.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Notorious K.I.M. claims she originally filed for bankruptcy to save her house from a public auction and take care of some outstanding tax debt.

The singer now claims to be devoted to digging herself out of her financial hole, explaining, “I remain committed to saving my home and reorganizing my debts.”

Kim is asking the court to convert her case into a Chapter 11, instead of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, which would give her the opportunity save the home by reorganizing debts and setting up plans to repay what she owes.

Best of luck to the Queen Bee.

