No Thanks, Brother: Hulk Hogan Admitted Back Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Professional wrestling fans of a certain age will remember that Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea was one of the then-WWF’s biggest stars. The WWE booted Hogan from its Hall Of Fame after a 2015 n-word controversy but reinstated him over the weekend much to the delight and disdain of many fans.
From WWE:
After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.
The decision has been met with a decidedly robust number of takes and we’ve collected the best we could find from Twitter below and on the following pages.
Photo: WENN