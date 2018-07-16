When Asked About “Beef” With Cryrese, The Rock Basically Says I’m Good Love, Enjoy

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has a lot on his plate at the moment, and “beef” with fellow Fast and Furious co-stars are not on it. During a Thursday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Johnson spoke on his well-rumored issues with Gibson stating “We haven’t talked at all.”

The Rock spoke on the beef when a viewer called in with a question asking the 46-year-old actor if he and Gibson were still friends? Johnson pretty much takes the high-road but at the same time states Gibson isn’t even a thought and in his reply said: “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot of social media.” He ended his answer by adding that there is “no need” for him to Gibson to talk at all.

Tyrese probably isn’t going to take that too kindly. He already is famously known for his dramatic social media antic while going through a custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson over his 11-year-old daughter Shayla. Tyrese became a running gag when took to Instagram and asked his ex-wife while shedding tears “what more do you want from me? ”

The relationship between the two co-stars and former friends strained when Gibson accused Johnson of being the reason to the ninth film in the franchise being delayed. He then later responded via his favorite vehicle to address matters, Instagram and stated: “he was never mad at The Rock.” It might not help that it was reported earlier in the month that the Fast and Furious spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham is in fact on the way. The world immediately wondered how Cryrese was handling the news?

As far as that other rumored beef with Vin Diesel, Johnson “pleaded the 5th” when Cohen asked for details regarding the tension between the two action stars. The reported feud was first hit its peak when Johnson reportedly called out an unnamed person (reportedly Diesel) via Instagram calling him “chicken sh*t” and his favorite insult a “candy ass,” according to a US Weekly report.

We are eagerly awaiting Tyrese’s response on the matter.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty