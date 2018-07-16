TreasonSummit: President Trump’s Pitiful Caping Of Vladimir Putin Has All Sides Livid

President Donald Trump has once again found a way to embarrass the nation and duck the claims of an insidious connection between him and his tyrannical buddy, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Today (July 16), the former business mogul’s performance at the press conference for the Helskini summit has critics from all sides blasting the U.S. leader for his comments.

When Trump took to the podium in Finland, he essentially defended Russia from the accusations of meddling despite evidence from the global intelligence community stating otherwise. Trump was asked by members of the press of the accusations of collusion, replying in his usual off-the-cuff style.

“President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump answered. in one of the more bizarre moments from the conference.

In rapid time, GOP and Democratic leadership, including those who have stood up for Trump in times past, chimed in with statements and tweets that are still ongoing. As a result, “#TreasonSummit” has begun trending on Twitter and there is a heavy amount of discussion connected to the hashtag.

Sen. Lindsay Graham tweeted that Trump’s actions today have undermined the strength of America to the world and communicated to the Kremlin that the country is weakened under his leadership. Former CIA Director John Brennan said that Trump’s comments today were “treasonous.”

We’ve collected some of the comments in response to President Donald Trump’s defense of Russia and Vladimir Putin below and on the following pages.

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 16, 2018

Reaction on Varney's Fox Business show after the press conference is critical of Trump. Guest Mark Weinberg: "Putin won. Trump missed the opportunity." Fox Biz's Ashley Webster: "He outmaneuvered our president. I was very surprised. I thought Trump was going to push hard." — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 16, 2018

I continue to believe there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But when Trump so easily and naively accepts Putin’s line about not being involved, I can understand why Ds think Putin must have the goods on him. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 16, 2018

This is a betrayal to the oath of office. Donald Trump is clearly under the control of Moscow. To him Putin & the oligarchy are his political base & he will always side with them. No doubt this is why #TreasonSummit is trending #1 today #SaveDemocracy https://t.co/djHKfV4UJS — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 16, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump should be arrested for treason the moment he sets foot on American soil.#TreasonSummit — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) July 16, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »