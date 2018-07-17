Celeb100: Floyd Mayweather Lands Top Spot On Forbes Celebrity 100 List

Floyd Mayweather is the founder of The Money Team, so naturally, it makes sense that he knows exactly how to make large amounts of cash. After his mega-fight with mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor last year, the earnings from that fight and his other dealings landed Money Mayweather at the top of Forbes‘ Celebrity 100 list.

From Forbes:

Floyd Mayweather ($285 mil in pretax annual earnings), captures the top spot on Forbes’ 20th annual Celebrity 100 ranking of the world’s highest-paid celebrities (p. 106 in Forbes’ August 31, 2018 magazine issue). The boxer’s August 2017 fight versus Conor McGregor generated more than $550 million in revenue, with Money Mayweather earning $275 million, securing him the No. 1 spot for the second year since 2015. George Clooney ($239 mil) is in the No. 2 spot after British liquor giant Diageo purchased Casamigos, the tequila company Clooney cofounded, giving him the best annual take-home of his—or any actor’s—career. Kylie Jenner ($166.5 mil) returns to the list at No. 3, a significant jump from the 2017 newcomer’s spot at No. 59, followed by Judge Judy Sheindlin ($147 mil) at No. 4. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, earning $124 million, rounds out the top five.

Photo: WENN