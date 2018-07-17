Scott Storch Shows & Proves He’s Still Got It With ‘Still Storch’ Doc

Scott Storch has made hits — and headlines — over the course of his long career. After a series of career-stalling setbacks, the hit-making producer is poised for a comeback and a new documentary, Still Storch, reveals what Storch has been up to in the wake of his legal troubles.

Storch was one of the top producers of the late ’90’s with a bevy of hits, including his former band The Roots’ Grammy-winning “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu and Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” tracks among several others. With success came a roaring obsession with the party lifestyle as Storch publicly combated his addiction to drugs along with mismanaged riches.

Hitting rock bottom and now rising back, Still Storch looks into Storch’s life as it is now, which include his dogs, a six-day-per-week recording schedule, and a burning desire to return back to hearing his music on the charts as he did in the tail end of the last century and much of the early part of the current century.

Name a big name artist of the modern era and it Storch mostly likely has worked with them. From 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Lil’ Kim, Mobb Deep, and Kelly Rowland among others, Storch’s keyboard-laced productions have provided heat for many. And today, Storch is rocking with the likes of French Montana, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and countless others.

In Still Storch, he shares how his older brother introduced him to music and then he embarked on teaching himself how to play by listening to records from Ray Charles and Joe Jackson. He then shares the background to how many of the songs he created came to be, dating back to his time with The Roots and beyond.

Still Storch is directed by Rollo Jackson and brought to the masses by Vevo. Check out the joint below.

Photo: WENN