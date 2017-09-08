Lil Wayne Spotted In Studio With Damian Lillard & Scott Storch

Lil Wayne‘s recent health scare and his manager Cortez Bryant‘s statements that the rapper won’t be taking bed rest was confirmed this week. In a pair of photos, Damian Lillard and Scott Storch posted images on their Instagram accounts alongside the Louisiana rapper.

Weezy and Dame D.O.L.L.A. collaborated on the Portland Trailblazers guard’s The Letter O project, and Storch has reportedly been recording tracks with the Young Money boss since last year.

While Lillard’s photo caption was straight to the point via its “#confirmed” hashtag and tagging Wayne’s account, Storch’s caption seems to suggest that the pair has been coast to coast in their sessions.

“My boy from back in Miami @liltunechi now he’s healthy and we making some #hits in Los Angeles,” Storch wrote.

It remains to be seen what comes forth for Lil Wayne in these new sessions, but expect some heat as we’re sure he’s motivated to prove he might be down but he’s not out.

—

Photo: Instagram