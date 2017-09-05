Reginae Carter Gives Update On Dad Lil Wayne’s Health Status

Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter, took to Twitter to update fans on her father’s health condition. Carter says that the Young Money captain is recovering well after being rushed to a Chicago hospital for seizures.

Carter, 18, wrote in a pair of tweets Monday (Sept. 4) thanking fans for their support and also shutting down swirling rumors about what exactly landed Lil Wayne in the hospital.

“My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns. you guys are amazing,” Carter wrote. She followed that with, “Oh yeah .. & don’t believe everything you hear.”

Wayne, 34, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he reportedly suffered a second minor seizure. Wayne’s reps say the rapper’s epilepsy is the root cause of the seizures.

