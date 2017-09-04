Lil Wayne Hospitalized In Chicago After Seizures, Vegas Show Canceled

Lil Wayne suffered yet another health scare after he was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago over the weekend. The Young Money’s battle with epilepsy led to his hospitalization, leading to the canceling over this upcoming Las Vegas date.

TMZ reports:

Lil Wayne was hospitalized yet again this weekend for his ongoing bout with epilepsy and the seizures that come with it, TMZ has learned, and this time it might have torpedoed Sunday night’s Vegas gig.

Multiple sources tell us Wayne was hospitalized Sunday in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue after suffering at least one seizure.

He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial, where we’re told he suffered yet another seizure. Our sources say his team tried to have him discharged late Sunday afternoon so he could make it to his Vegas show.

However, doctors advised against the discharge, saying he should be grounded for a few days. Wayne has suffered seizures while flying before, and the doctors felt it was too risky. He very well may still be at the hospital.