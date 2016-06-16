Lil Wayne Says Not Taking His Meds Led To Seizures, Not Lean

Lil Wayne is already back to business, having performed at Samsung’s booth at the E3 Expo to promote his new app. As for the seizures that put him in the hospital, Weezy says their cause was not taking his meds, not sipping on lean, that caused them.

Reports TMZ:

Lil Wayne says his latest round of seizures were not triggered by sizzurp … he says it all emanates from a chronic condition — epilepsy, and the medications he takes to control it.

The rapper’s private jet was forced to make 2 emergency landings earlier this week because he hadn’t been taking his meds and had several epileptic attacks on the plane.

As for why he wasn’t taking his Rx … Wayne’s rep tells us he went to a pharmacy in Milwaukee where he was performing but they didn’t have the medicine in stock. He thought he could do without it for a few days, but he was wrong.