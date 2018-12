Lil Wayne back? It’s not like he really left, but today (Aug. 2) we get a new song from Tunechi called “Like A Man.”

The key heavy beats serves as the canvas for Weezy to go in with some bars. No word on where (like the now mythical Tha Carter 5) or when this will officially drop, so just roll with it.

Listen to the OHNEL-produced “Like A Man.’

Photo: WENN.com