Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Enters Mental Health Facility for Depression

Michelle Williams is getting the help she needs. The Destiny’s Child singer has checked into a mental health facility to treat her depression.

According to TMZ, Williams enrolled in a facility “just outside of Los Angeles” several days ago. Williams took to social media to update fans on her struggle.

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” she wrote in a statement.

She added, “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

Now that’s classy. Get well soon Michelle Williams.

Photo: WENN.com