Tyga Gives Wiz Khalifa’s Korean Eyes “Hot Now” Lyric A Blessing

Wiz Khalifa has seemingly angered many in the Korean community after a lyric from his “Hot Now” track referenced the eye shape of those from the Asian nation. Tyga, who is of Asian descent, gave the all-clear to the Pittsburgh stoner and doesn’t think it should that big of a deal.

TMZ reports:

We got Tyga — who’s of Vietnamese descent — leaving Il Pastaio in Bev Hills Tuesday, and asked if he felt Wiz should apologize for the lyric in his new track, “Hot Now,” that’s pissing a lot of people off … “Smoke got my eyes lookin’ Korean.”

Tyga tells us — as an Asian himself — he doesn’t see anything wrong with it. Not sure if everyone will agree, but it certainly gives Khalifa some validation.

The song is from Wiz’s latest project, Rolling Papers II, and can be heard below along with Tyga telling TMZ Young Khalifa is all good in the hood with the Asian community.

