Tyga Slapped With $157K Judgement Over Delinquent 2014 Land Rover Payments

Tyga might be winning on the charts a bit with his new single “Taste” featuring Offset, but he’s still aligned with the struggle as it relates to his finances. The 28-year-old rapper, already facing a lawsuit from club promoters in Dubai, was hit with a $157,000 judgment regarding delinquent payments on his leased 2014 Land Rover.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tyga leased a 2014 Land Rover ATB from a company called Midway HFCA. The lawsuit claims Tyga took the car in for repairs with another company, Final Touch Collision, and just never picked it up.

Midway eventually sued Tyga for fraud over defaulting on his lease. The deal was for Tyga to pay $3,998 for 36 months and then he had the option to buy the car. He allegedly made several payments but then stopped and at the time was $22,739 behind in payments.

They demanded in excess of $202,739 in damages from Tyga for not returning the car.

The case has dragged on for months and Tyga never bothered to show up to court.

Late last month, the judge granted a default judgment to Midway against Tyga in the amount of $141k in damages, and with interest and legal fees, the grand total hit $157,152.60.

Tyga is going to need a few more hit records before this is all said and done.

