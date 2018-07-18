DRAM Drops New EP ‘That’s A Girls Name’

In the two years since dropping his debut album, Big Baby DRAM, DRAM has been quietly bubbling his brand, collaborating with artists like Erykah Badu, and ultimately finding himself performing at the Coachella.

Now the former Best Buy Geek Squad member turned Billboard Top 5 artist has returned with a new album in That’s A Girls Name. Produced and co-written by Josh Abraham and Oligee, That’s A Girls Name is a three-cut deep EP that should hold his fans over for a while until they demand a full-length LP.

That’s A Girls Name can be copped here or check out the stream below.