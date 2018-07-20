Wendy Williams Says Booger Sugar Addiction Didn’t Stop Her Grind

Wendy Williams has been candid about her drug use in the past and has never been shy about uncovering her demons considering what she does for a living. The television host and media maven once again shared her tale of being a functioning cocaine addict and defying the odds towards success.

ET exclusively reports:

“I was a functioning addict though,” she shared. “I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings.”

Williams also admitted during the interview that maintaining her wild lifestyle while also getting to work on time every day took work.

“[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she said. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

The interview also revealed Williams’ involvement with The Hunter Foundation for the “Be Here” campaign that aims to tackle substance abuse and addiction concerns.

—

Photo: WENN