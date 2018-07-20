Bobby Shmurda Checks In To Talk About His Release Date & “Beef” With Tekashi69

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda was on his way to Hip-Hop stardom when police bagged him and his crew on weapons and conspiracy charges back in 2014. After pleading guilty (a plea he tried to retract but was denied) he was sentenced to 7 years behind bars in 2016 and has since been forgotten by an generation of Hip-Hoppers with short memories.

On Thursday (July 19) Thisis50.com was able to get the “Hot Ni**a” rapper on the horn to talk about his current situation, when he might hit the block, and his beef with Tekashi69.

“Aint no beef with 6ix9ine. There’s no problems. I been hearing a whole bunch of crazy shit and me out of everybody should know better not to listen whats going on and shit,” he said about 69. “First of all, I seen all the colors in the hair and all that crazy shit I started laughing like what the fuck is going on with this nigga, and this is entertainment. Nigga gotta express himself the way he wanna express himself. That’s for all entertainers. Mother fuckers want to paint their hair pink, then paint your hair pink my nigga do you.”

And as for when he’ll be coming home, Shmurda said “I got two years left. 2020 Im coming out and fucking everything up. You know how that sh*t go!”

Hopefully he doesn’t slip up in jail and gets time added to his sentence. Check out the quick interview below.