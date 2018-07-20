The Jig: Lauryn Hill Finesses Toronto With Very Sloppy Concert: Report

Either Lauryn Hill fans still have hope in her or they subconsciously love disappointment. Ms. Hill recently took her messiness to Canada and left many in dismay.
According to a report by Exclaim everything that could have gone wrong on L-Boogie’s most recent stop of her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour happened. For starters the New Jersey native showed up over an hour late to the Budweiser Stage, but things got progressively worse when she finally started her set.
Fans were further angered when Ms. Hill spent much of her time criticizing her inept band and audio crew. But when it came to her actual performance ticket buyers claimed that she did not perform her classic debut in its entirety and rushed through the tracks she did do. To close the show, L did a rendition of Drake’s “Nice For What” which samples “Ex-Factor” which felt flat with the crowd.
Many in attendance would also to complain that the songs were barely recognizable compared to her 1998 album. The confusion further fueled the speculation that she does not own the original compositions forcing her to perform them differently.
Regardless of her legal restrictions her fans who where at the show let her have it on social media.
This is not the first time Lauryn has been accused of disappointing fans at shows. In 2017 she arrived three hours late in Pittsburgh and two hours late in Atlanta, which resulted in her getting booed.
Hill once attributed her constant tardiness to an issue of aligning her energy but we are still calling B.S.
