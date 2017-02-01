News: Ms. Lauryn Hill Arrives 3 Hours Late For Concert In Pittsburgh, Water Is Wet

Ms. Lauryn Hill has struck again. This time she pulled off her late-arrival magic trick in Pittsburgh, Pa. where she arrived three hours late for a show.

Hill was booked to perform at Heinz Hall Tuesday night for a stop on her MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! concert series. According to attendees, the show was scheduled to run from 8-11 p.m. Hill showed up at 11:15.

The venue was sold out and even Lauryn’s band was left hanging on stage. Of course, ticket buyers voiced their frustration. But in 2017, no one has sympathy for anybody gambling with their time and money to buy tickets to a Lauryn Hill show.

Especially after she’s offered this as a reason for her chronic tardiness in the past:

I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care. And I have nothing but Love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don’t have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible. For every performance that I’ve arrived to late, there have been countless others where I’ve performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage.

Here are some of the reactions from Hill’s latest stunt.

"Yo you going to that Lauryn Hill concert tonight?" Lauryn Hill: "nah you?" — pj (@pjhoody) February 1, 2017

