Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary World Tour

Lauryn Hill’s classic debut turns 20 this August and she plans to bring the album to life once again. She has announced a world tour where it will be performed in full.

In conjunction with Live Nation, the original Fugees member will be hitting the road to celebrate The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. She details the importance of revisiting her most critical work to date.

“This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement. Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm.”

Twenty-eight dates have been confirmed for the North American leg of the tour with stops including Miami, Atlanta and New Orleans. In addition she will be headlining the iconic Apollo Theatre in Harlem on May 1.

A portion of the sales will be donated to the MLH Foundation, which directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora.

You can find the 20th anniversary tour schedule below:

Thu Jul 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Jul 11 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Fri Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

Sun Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Jul 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 20 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wed Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 26 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – Al Lang Stadium

Tue Jul 31 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Thu Aug 02 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park

Sun Aug 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Aug 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 07 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Sun Sep 09 – San Diego, CA – Open Air Theatre

Wed Sep 12 – Portland, OR – Portland Memorial Coliseum

Fri Sep 14 – Vancouver, BC – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

Sat Sep 15 – Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center**

Thu Sep 20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Mon Sep 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 26 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sat Sep 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sun Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed Oct 03 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

Fri Oct 05 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20 at LiveNation.com.

Photo: WENN.com