Offset Arrested In Georgia, Caught Riding Extremely Dirty

Offset found himself in quite a bit of struggle Friday (July 20) after he was arrested driving just outside of Atlanta during the afternoon hours. Although initial reports say the Migos rapper was knocked for illegal tint, he was pinched for a lane change but was riding extremely dirty for a convicted felon.

TMZ reports:

Offset is behind bars in Georgia after cops pulled him over and allegedly discovered at least one weapon.

Sources tell us the Migos rapper was traveling just outside Atlanta Friday when the vehicle he was in was pulled over for tinted windows. A witness tells us officers then discovered at least one gun in the car … a big no-no for Offset, who is a convicted felon.

The outlet added in an update:

Offset was hit with 4 charges … possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime — both felonies — and possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), and an improper lane change … both misdemeanors.

The lane change is what set cops on Offset’s tail. No word yet if he was granted bond or posted bail. He probably should have called his wife Cardi B on this one.

—

Photo: TMZ