CLOSE
Home > News

Sounds About White: Joe Theismann Says Washington Professional Football Team Name Should Stay

The former quarterback for the Washington franchise claims he spoke with Native Americans who are not offended by the team name.

Leave a comment
PepsiCo Honors Bob Woodruff Foundation

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Joe Theismann, the former quarterback for the Washington Professional Football Team (we don’t use that name over here), doesn’t think the team’s offensive name needs changing. Theismann says he’s spoken with Native Americans who he claims are just fine with the slur.

TMZ Sports reports:

The ex-Redskins quarterback tells us he’s had the chance to speak with plenty of tribe members throughout the U.S. — and because of his findings, there’s no need for Washington to get a new mascot.

“They seem to be okay with the name, ‘The Redskins,'” Theismann tells us.

Of course, earlier this year … the Cleveland Indians began the process to DITCH Chief Wahoo as the team mascot after backlash from fans and critics who deemed the logo offensive.

Theismann, though, says Washington doesn’t need to follow suit … at least not right now.

Theismann added that the team honors Native Americans, which is hard to see given all the stereotypical imagery used.

Yep. Sounds about white.

Photo: WENN

Native Americans , NFL , nfl football

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
5th Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival
Black Thought “Rest In Power,” Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Nicki Minaj “Fefe” & More | Daily Visuals 7.23.18
07.23.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close