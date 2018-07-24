Sounds About White: Joe Theismann Says Washington Professional Football Team Name Should Stay

Joe Theismann, the former quarterback for the Washington Professional Football Team (we don’t use that name over here), doesn’t think the team’s offensive name needs changing. Theismann says he’s spoken with Native Americans who he claims are just fine with the slur.

TMZ Sports reports:

The ex-Redskins quarterback tells us he’s had the chance to speak with plenty of tribe members throughout the U.S. — and because of his findings, there’s no need for Washington to get a new mascot.

“They seem to be okay with the name, ‘The Redskins,'” Theismann tells us.

Of course, earlier this year … the Cleveland Indians began the process to DITCH Chief Wahoo as the team mascot after backlash from fans and critics who deemed the logo offensive.

Theismann, though, says Washington doesn’t need to follow suit … at least not right now.

Theismann added that the team honors Native Americans, which is hard to see given all the stereotypical imagery used.

Yep. Sounds about white.

