Demi Lovato Suffers Heroin Overdose, Rushed To Hospital

She had recently fallen off the wagon after years being sober.

Demi Lovato

Source: photo: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com

Pop singer and actress Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a heroin overdose.

Apparently, Lovato had recently fallen off the wagon.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.

Demi has fought substance abuse for years … at one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

Last month she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.

That heroin is no joke.

Get well soon. Plenty of stars and peers are offering their support on social media.

Photo: WENN.com

