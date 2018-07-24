Demi Lovato Suffers Heroin Overdose, Rushed To Hospital

Pop singer and actress Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a heroin overdose.

Apparently, Lovato had recently fallen off the wagon.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.

Demi has fought substance abuse for years … at one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

Last month she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.

That heroin is no joke.

Get well soon. Plenty of stars and peers are offering their support on social media.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

Photo: WENN.com