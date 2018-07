Someone vandalized Donald Trump‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, again.

The Burnt Umber Bozo’s star got smashed with a pickaxe.

Who is this anonymous, though criminal, patriot? Will he be brought to justice?

Hey, there are more dangerous criminals out there, so check pics of the wrecked star in the meantime.

Donald Trump’s star completely destroyed along the Hollywood walk of fame. pic.twitter.com/b1bpLhmG2X — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018

Reports are coming in that someone has stolen President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/vgDVg9rRY4 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 25, 2018

BREAKING! President Trumps star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was just destroyed. We're following up on #2NEWSAM. pic.twitter.com/qiad6yIMCn — Ron Bird (@KUTVRon) July 25, 2018

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is destroyed by man carrying a pickaxe in a guitar case. @HollywoodArea #Trump pic.twitter.com/z4wNIkgR9e — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) July 25, 2018

The only thing that needs a stupid wall built around it is Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/Fb7vaBr10l — laney (@misslaneym) July 25, 2018

Trumps star on Hollywood Walk of Fame belongs on the Walk of Shame. pic.twitter.com/qjBWTKZbyV — Steve Sharkey 🦈 (@stevesharkey) July 25, 2018

