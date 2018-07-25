R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Checks Creepy R&Pee Singer On “I Admit” Remix

R. Kelly‘s struggle 19-minute “I Admit “ track had everyone talking when it dropped, and it was mostly panned by those who wasted time out of their day to hear the record. Drea Kelly upped the ante and dropped a remix to the song, calling out her creepy ex-husband and airing out a ton of dirty laundry.
Drea Kelly posted her lyrical remix of “I Admit” using the photo of Whoopi Goldberg as Celie and the scene where she curses her abusive husband. Kelly’s lyrics take aim at R-Uh in some sharp ways, and she made sure to tag all the big sites that would cover such a moment.
THE REMIX:
Admit it
Admit it
Admit it
Your mama IS watching over you
And rolling over in her grave
because of the ABUSIVE things you do
You say she’s looking down from heaven So there’s nothing she didn’t see
Which means she saw you BEAT me from heaven and neglect her grand babies……Admit it
Admit it
Admit it
Your children you don’t see
Because you treat them like your fans
And not your flesh and blood, please
Being a dead beat dad is a conscious choice
You could face time w them EVERYDAY
they’d SEE your face and HEAR your voice,so…..
Admit it
Admit it
Admit it
Then go get some professional help
Own the pain that you’ve inflicted on others’
All by yourself
Even though you can’t read or write
it didn’t stop you from making hit songs
But you don’t have to read or write
to know Domestic Violence is wrong, so….
Admit it
Admit it
Admit it
Your past is not is an excuse
Just because you were abused
doesn’t mean you get to ABUSE…..
Admit it
Admit it
Admit it
Cause the TRUTH will set you free
Nothing good is gonna come to you
UNTIL YOU DO RIGHT BY ME.
Yikes.
We hope this doesn’t mean Kelly is gonna fire back with a 36-minute track, but seeing how that literacy thing works….
Photo: Getty