Bow Wow To Rock 9th Annual Battle Of The Bands In Atlanta

Honda Battle Of The Bands 2011 Set To Rock Atlanta

Bow Wow will be on hand as the special guest performer today at The Honda Battle of the Bands in Atlanta.

The event held annually at The Georgia Dome is an invite only competition where some of the Best HBCU marching bands come to compete for the number one spot.

The 9th Annual Honda Battle Of The Bands kicks off at 3p.m.

Here’s the list of competing bands.

1. Albany State University “Marching Rams Show Band”

2. Tennessee State University “Aristocrat of Bands”

3. Virginia State University “Trojan Explosion Marching Band”

4. Clark Atlanta University “Mighty Marching Panthers”

5. Jackson State University “The Sonic Boom of the South”

6. Winston-Salem State University “Red Sea of Sound”

7. South Carolina State University “Marching 101”

8. Bethune Cookman University “Marching Wildcats”





In related news, Bow Wow will be hitting the road as part of Supafest 2011. Taking place throughout four different cities in Australia, the tour will be headlined by Snoop Dogg and also feature Nelly, and Taio Cruz.

More acts will also soon be announced as the tour stops in Sydney on April 9th, Perth on April 10th, Brisbane on April 16th and Melbourne on April 17th.



