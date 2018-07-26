Faith and Stevie J Get Tattoos To Commemorate Their Surprise Marriage

Faith Evans and Stevie J shocked the Hip-Hop world when they decided to walk down the aisle and commit to each other for the rest of their lives. And now we’re finding out that the couple might’ve cursed their future wedded bliss by getting tattoos to commemorate their special day.

Taking to IG to flaunt the ink which depicts their wedding date, July 17, 2018, in Roman numerals alongside her collarbone (it does look kinda fly), Faith shows no fear in how Stevie J’s ex, Joseline Hernandez, might react to the couple’s tattoo.

Mrs.Jordan❤️ VII.XVII.MMXVIII A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Jul 24, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

Stevie J for his part went a tad bit more subtle yet revealing with his couple’s tattoo by getting “F R J” inked on the left side of his face.

All I desire to hear in my world. #FaithReneeJordan pic.twitter.com/xnJ8isFYfq — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) July 24, 2018

The love is so thick between these two right now it’ll suffocate anyone who stands near them. All we’re gonna say is that if you have asthma approach them at your own peril.

—

Photo: WENN.com