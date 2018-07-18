Faith Evans & Stevie J Tie The Knot In Las Vegas

It was just a year ago that R&B songstress Faith Evans and producer Stevie J ended their relationship but a recent video trailer seemed to reveal things were back in order for the pair. According to developing news, the couple made it truly official by getting married in a Las Vegas courthouse.

TMZ reports:

Faith Evans and Stevie J are THIS close to becoming Mr. and Mrs. Jordan … TMZ’s learned they’ve applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas.

According to docs, the singer and producer filed for the license in Clark County on Tuesday. The clock’s now running, they have one year to tie the knot. But it seems like they won’t need that long — Stevie tweeted Tuesday, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Faith replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

The couple had broken up last year — but, you know what they say, break up to make up.

The outlet added in an update to the original story confirming that the pair were indeed married Tuesday (July 17) night in a hotel room.

Congratulations to Faith Evans and Stevie J. Hopefully this isn’t some ploy to sell some records, though. And there’s still that curious matter of Steebie owing over $1 million in child support.

Photo: WENN