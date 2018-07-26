Video Of Man Destroying Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

Yesterday, Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star was destroyed by a man who took a pickaxe to the sidewalk (seems right given that the old Russian flag featured a star and a hammer that looks like a pickaxe), and now we have the actual footage of the righteous vandal in action.

TMZ is reporting that 24-year-old Austin Clay was the man in question going to town on Cheeto Jesus’ piece of the street and after he was done with the destruction actually called the police and turn himself in. Talk about owning your actions.

Check out the video below and if you’re a part of the resistance give that man an applause and an invitation to the cookout cause for a few minutes that man lived the dream.