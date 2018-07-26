The Jig: Lauryn Hill Cancels & Postpones Some Miseducation Tour Dates

The struggle with Lauryn Hill’s live shows continues. Only two weeks into her tour and she has already scrapped some stops.

After finessing Toronto last week with a rushed set that was hampered with bickering and complaints about her band, L-Boogie has announced some changes to her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour.

She has apparently canceled her shows in St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Virginia Beach and Holmdel, New Jersey. The Miami show that was original scheduled for July 31 has been pushed back to October 15.

In a formal statement released by Live Nation cited “unforeseen production issues” as the reason for the cancellations. The promotions company is offering refunds for all ticket buyers.

This is not the first time the former Fugees star has had complications with her concerts. In recent years she has developed a poor reputation for showing up late at her live performances. Additionally fans who have complained that her modern renditions of her classic records do not come close to the original works.

You can view her updated tour schedule here.

